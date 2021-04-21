Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi was appointed as chairman of the European Club Association earlier today.

The decision comes after the unprecedented series of events regarding the European Super League. Instead of joining the league, which faced serious sanctions appointed by UEFA for any club or player in doing so, Al-Khelaifi rather rejected this proposal and backed UEFA through the announcement of the new Champions League format, along with showing his support to European Union.

In addition to Al-Khelaifi's appointment as chairman, Micheal Gerlinger, Bayern's Munich's Director of Legal Affairs, Human Resources and Institutional Relation has been appointed as 1st Vice Chairman of the European Club Association, representing Subdivision 1.

Al-Khelaifi stressed that his aim as Chairman is to continuo to support the interests of the association, one which involves his utmost commitment to the football community, both through the clubs and more importantly, the fans of the clubs. Along with this, Al-Khelaifi also stressed the importance of the union coming together for the purpose of the game.

Commenting on his appointment as ECA Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated:

“I am honoured and humbled to have been appointed by my fellow ECA Executive Board Members as Chairman. The leadership, integrity and togetherness of our organisation has never been more required than at this pivotal moment in European football. I will provide my unconditional commitment to the entire football community: that means to all ECA Member Clubs from every European nation, and to the fans and communities they represent. I, alongside all my fellow ECA Board Members and Clubs, am looking to reinforce ECA in its role as the legitimate and singular voice of Europe’s clubs. Our game, adored by generations of supporters, will only prosper under unity, and it is our duty as the custodians of football to fulfil this obligation."