Nasser Al-Khelaifi to Chair ECA Executive Board Meeting

On Thursday, 2 December, the European Club Association (ECA) Executive Board (the Board)

will meet in Paris, France, for its final meeting of 2021. The meeting will be chaired by PSG

President and ECA Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mr Al-Khelaifi, who was appointed to the Chairman position by his ECA colleagues in April 2021

following the attempted European Super League breakaway project, will host the leading

figures in European club football at the Hilton Opera hotel in Paris.

The group will discuss a number of issues relating to the future of professional football,

including FIFA’s Biennial World Cup proposals and the ongoing attempts by three rebel clubs

to break away from European club football.

Members of the Board include heads of leading European football clubs, including Edwin van

der Sar of Ajax, Oliver Kahn of Bayern Munich and Dan Friedkin of AS Roma. Mr Al-Khelaifi will

also welcome new members to the Board, including Miguel Ángel Gil of Club Atlético de

Madrid, Daniel Levy of Tottenham Hotspur FC and Vinai Venkateshem of Arsenal FC.

Key issues that will be discussed on Thursday include:

FIFA’s Biennial World Cup, and the corresponding risks these proposals present to both men’s and women’s club football. The ECA is strongly opposed to the proposals being presented in the media, given the disruption and risks it presents to European clubs,



The three ostracised rebel clubs that continue to try to promote the failed EuropeanSuper League. Mr Al-Khelaifi and members of the Board are cognisant of the fact, and welcome, that the European Parliament recently voted by a significant majority, to oppose breakaway sports competitions, including those like the European Super League, sharing the same position as the ECA.



Collaboration with UEFA, including the renewal of its MoU, will help shape the governance and structure in European football, as well as future opportunities to develop the European game post-2024.



The future of financial fair play, and modernising regulation around club financial management

The Board meeting will take place in-person in Paris, the home of Paris St. Germain, who are

currently top of the Ligue 1 table and have reached the European Champions League knockout

stages every year since 2010/11.

