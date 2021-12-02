On Thursday, 2 December, the European Club Association (ECA) Executive Board (the Board)

will meet in Paris, France, for its final meeting of 2021. The meeting will be chaired by PSG

President and ECA Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mr Al-Khelaifi, who was appointed to the Chairman position by his ECA colleagues in April 2021

following the attempted European Super League breakaway project, will host the leading

figures in European club football at the Hilton Opera hotel in Paris.

The group will discuss a number of issues relating to the future of professional football,

including FIFA’s Biennial World Cup proposals and the ongoing attempts by three clubs

to break away from European club football.

Members of the Board include heads of leading European football clubs, including Edwin van

der Sar of Ajax, Oliver Kahn of Bayern Munich and Dan Friedkin of AS Roma. Mr Al-Khelaifi will

also welcome new members to the Board, including Miguel Ángel Gil of Club Atlético de

Madrid, Daniel Levy of Tottenham Hotspur FC and Vinai Venkateshem of Arsenal FC.

Key issues that will be discussed on Thursday include:

FIFA’s Biennial World Cup, and the corresponding risks these proposals present to both men’s and women’s club football. The ECA is strongly opposed to the proposals being presented in the media, given the disruption and risks it presents to European clubs,



The three clubs that continue to try to promote the failed EuropeanSuper League. Mr Al-Khelaifi and members of the Board are cognisant of the fact, and welcome, that the European Parliament recently voted by a significant majority, to oppose breakaway sports competitions, including those like the European Super League, sharing the same position as the ECA.



Collaboration with UEFA, including the renewal of its MoU, will help shape the governance and structure in European football, as well as future opportunities to develop the European game post-2024.



The future of financial fair play, and modernising regulation around club financial management

UPDATE:

Key points addressed include:

All of Europe's top 240+ football clubs unanimously opposed to two-year World Cup - terminal for that proposal

Warning to FIFA about international match calendar/international match windows and player release - avoidance of Brazil vs Argentina situation and match abandonment during upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January

Oliver Kahn of Bayern Munich appointed as 1st Vice chairman - ECA has never been stronger post Super League, the board now includes Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Oliver Kahn, Edwin Van der Sar and many other titans of European football. The rebel three clubs are left in an isolated position.

Follow the conclusion of the ECA Executive Board meeting, Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi stated:

“At ECA, while we represent over 240 football clubs of Europe, we make our decisions collectively and united as one – and this makes our decisions even more powerful. Today, the ECA Executive Board made clear our insistence that the voice of European clubs is properly respected in all decisions related to the International Match Calendar, and that consultations are comprehensive and genuine.

After another year of managing all the challenges caused by COVID, it was fitting to convene our last meeting of the year with a fully re-established, re-united and re-focused Board. We are fortunate to have some of the most talented and visionary club leaders in football on our Board, and I have every confidence that ECA will play a defining role in shaping and securing the future of our game in 2022. ECA ends the year stronger than ever.”