Nagelsmann shrugs off Bayern fan taunts

Julian Nagelsmann shrugged off the abuse he received from a small section of Bayern Munich supporters during a friendly against Ajax.

In his first game at the Allianz Arena a pocket of fans among the 8,500 crowd taunted Nagelsmann about his connections to Bayern's arch rivals 1860 Munich.

The 34-year-old, who was appointed Bayern's head coach in April having been a boyhood fan of the club, played for 1860's youth teams and was later involved with coaching their youngsters.

"Not everyone has to applaud that I was with the city rivals," he told a media conference after Bayern's 2-2 draw with Ajax.

"I know the rivalries in the city and in football, but I'm not very fond of rivalries.

"I stand for tolerance. You cannot make everyone happy in life."

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Tanguy Nianzou were on target for Bayern in the draw.

Nagelsmann acknowledged Bayern would have to be innovative in the transfer market rather than spending big money on players ahead of the start of the Bundesliga next month.

"We have differences with other countries," he added.

"It's true that other clubs have more money available for transfers. With or without the pandemic, we're not ready to pay such fees.

"We'll try to remain competitive with creative solutions."