Mourinho to return to Camp Nou for Roma-Barca friendly



Jose Mourinho will return to Camp Nou in August after Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday they will face Mourinho’s Roma in a pre-season friendly.

Mourinho was last at Camp Nou for a competitive fixture in 2013, towards the end of his spell as manager of Real Madrid that was dominated by the intense rivalry with the Catalans and Pep Guardiola.

The fixture against Roma will be played on August 6, for the Joan Gamper Trophy, and will also be contested by the club’s women’s teams, with the women’s game starting at 5.30pm, before the men’s match at 9pm.

It will be the last pre-season game for Xavi Hernandez's side before the start of La Liga on August 12.

Barcelona have also scheduled friendlies against fifth-tier Catalan side Olot as well Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls in July.

