Mourinho rules out Tottenham move for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic because he has the "best striker in England" at his disposal in Harry Kane.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to the north London club after Mourinho was swiftly announced as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement last week.

The pair briefly worked together at Inter during the 2008-09 season before linking up again at Manchester United in 2016.

Speaking ahead of his first Champions League game in charge of Spurs against Olympiacos on Tuesday, Mourinho poured cold water on suggestions he could swoop for the 38-year-old free agent.

"I have more than a connection [with Ibrahimovic]," he said. "He's an amazing player, amazing guy, but I would say no chance.

"We have the best striker in England. We have one of the top two or three strikers in the world.

"A striker of Zlatan's dimension...obviously in his late 30s but still a striker that can play at any club in the world.

"[But] it doesn't make sense to sign him when we have Harry Kane."

Tottenham confirmed Ben Davies is unavailable for Tuesday's game after sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham at the weekend, but Tanguy Ndombele and Jan Vertonghen both took part in training on Monday.

Spurs are five points behind Group B leaders Bayern Munich but will qualify for the last 16 if they overcome their Greek opponents at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.