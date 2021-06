Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was Mexico's hero, saving Allan Cruz's spot kick to give the favourites a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after the game finished deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Mexico will play the United States in Sunday's final after a late goal from Jordan Siebatcheu secured a 1-0 win over Honduras in Thursday's earlier semi-final.

Switzerland-based striker Siebatcheu headed home Weston McKennie's flick in the 89th minute to settle a scrappy game.