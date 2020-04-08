Messi With Argentina - a Tale of Woe

Aarran Summers



Lionel Messi transcends football. He was one game away from securing his legacy. The Maracana was the venue for his greatest night, but as fate dictated Argentina would stutter once again in the final of a major competition. Compared to his idol Diego Maradona, Messi was living a nightmare.



Maradona achieved greatness in 1986 for leading Argentina to the World Cup. He played with key players such as Jorge Valdano and Jorge Burruchaga, two of the goal scorers in their World Cup Final victory over West Germany at the Azteca in Mexico. It was a team though led by one man. It was one man against the world. As Messi himself revealed, "if anyone inspired me, it was undoubtedly Maradona."



For all the inspiration in the world, Messi has not replicated his idol's great achievement. His first taste of international tournament was in Germany in 2006. Argentina lost to the host in a penalty shoot-out.



That disappointment was put to one side as Argentina defeated Nigeria to win gold at Beijing Olympics two years later. He would then play under the watchful gaze of his role model in South Africa in 2010. History repeated itself for Argentina. Defeated by Germany at the quarter-final stage – this time they were crushed 4-0.





Messi was now making a name for himself with Barcelona. The world was taking note of his achievements. There were questions asked of his international credentials. The likes of Gabriel Batistuta, Ariel Ortega and Javier Zanetti had failed with international football before him; it was Messi's turn and time to take the mantle.



Messi's international career would predominantly end in the quarters – the 2011 Copa America saw him and Argentina crash out to Uruguay as hosts.



Three years later – Messi was in his prime. He was now captain of the national team. The stage was set for a South American side to win the World Cup in their home continent. The host's Brazil looked strong, but Argentina was fearsome.

One of them was bound to qualify for the final. Argentina did. The Brazilians did not, and now Messi had the World Cup trophy in his sights. Like Maradona before him, this was his chance to join an elite club of World Cup winners. However, four goals in what was now his seventh game, it would end in heartbreak.

Messi, according to former England international, Gary Lineker, had mostly 'disappointed him'. A lack of dominance in possession – Messi made 66 touches in the final with a passing accuracy rate just 70%. He also spurned a great chance in the second half. It was not his final. It was a difficult evening for Messi when his country needed him most.



Messi won the Golden Ball – the competition's best player. Small consolation for a World Cup Final loser. Maradona called it a 'marketing plan'. The trophy was sponsored by Adidas, as was Messi.



The following year Messi suffered more agony; this time in the Copa America. As Argentina lost to host Chile in the final on penalties. Messi the only one to score for his nation.

It was a case of Déjà vu the next year – the tournament's Centenario. Argentina was beaten again in the final – by Chile – on penalties. This time though, Messi missed his spot-kick. The pain was too much. "It has been four finals!" he exclaimed. He duly retired from international football.



It was a painful moment for Messi and Argentina. Even the country's president, Mauricio Macri, rallied, "Messi is the greatest thing we have […] we must take care of him." Imagine his and a nation's relief and surprise when he reversed his decision to play in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.



It was a dismal campaign. Qualification was only assured in the last game against Venezuela. Messi's hat-trick was dragged his nation to the finals. The finals fared no different. Argentina crashed out at the round of 16 stage to eventual winners France. Argentina's trophy-less run continues since 1993.



Lionel Messi will retire a legend, but if he never wins an international tournament, there will always be that question. To many, Lionel Messi has to win a World Cup for him to be considered in the class of Diego Maradona and Pele. Cristiano Ronaldo has an international honour in a continental competition. Messi has none.