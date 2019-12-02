English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Football

Messi wins record breaking sixth Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has picked up the 2019 Ballon d’Or, find out all of the winners here.

Getty Images

Lionel Messi has won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona forward picked up the award for the first time since 2015. It's been another standout year from the Argentininan playmaker, who lead his side to the La Liga title. Messi beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to pick up a record-breaking sixth title. 

USA women's star Megan Rapinoe walked away with the Ballon d'Or Féminin award, for her starring role in guiding the USA to the World Cup, which was held in France during the summer. 

Earlier on in the evening, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt picked up the 2019 Kopa Trophy, the award handed to the best under 21 player in the world today. Whilst  Brazilian Alisson Becker of Liverpool walked away with the Yashin Trophy which is handed to the best goalkeeper in the world. 

football
Previous Van Dijk: No losers in battle for Ballon d'Or
Read
Van Dijk: No losers in battle for Ballon d'Or
Next

Latest Stories