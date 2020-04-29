McCoist - Celtic Cannot Be Handed the SPL Title

Former Rangers boss Ally McCoist believes it is out of the question that Celtic can be awarded the SPL title, if it means that teams will be relegated as a result.

McCoist, appeared on the latest episode of the Keys & Gray show, to have his say on the settlement of the Scottish League in wake of weeks of meetings following the coronavirus put a halt to football across the UK.

“I think no matter what happens, there is going to be a lot of people upset, because it’s going to be split.”

There have been calls for the league title to be awarded to Celtic, who have a thirteen point lead at the top of the SPL. For McCoist he believes all sides in this scenario deserve the right to play to win the championship.

“I include Liverpool in the same scenario as Celtic, they deserve the opportunity to win the title outright themselves. If you ask anyone from Liverpool, or Celtic or Dundee United, whoever they may be that might get presented this championship they would want the right and the responsibility to go and do it themselves. Hopefully, that will still be the case.”

Scottish clubs are locked in negotiations to settle the league fairly but are under increasing pressure to do so with both the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 in France banning the season. For McCoist, you have to settle the issue of relegation in the league otherwise the respective league wins will be tainted.

“I think the relegation issue is a bigger problem. Because if Liverpool, Celtic or Dundee are given the title, no matter what happens through no fault of their own there will be an asterisk against it.”

“That is not Liverpool’s Celtics or Dundee’s fault. Because they want the opportunity to win it. So if it’s not going to happen, and it’s given to them there will be an asterisk against it.”

McCoist, who managed Rangers from 2011-2014, is clear that both Liverpool and Celtic deserve the title, providing they can win it mathematically.

“The fact of the matter is, that if you look at the rules it clearly states that the title will be awarded once all the games have been played, and the team that wins the league, wins the league. That makes sense.”

Yet the issue of relegation will have much harsher financial penalties for the sides involved and for McCoist, no club should be punished in such a way, should the football authorities make the decision.

“For me, the far bigger issue is awarding something to someone, when it hasn’t happened is one thing. But in my opinion, there is no way on this earth that you can punish somebody for something that hasn’t happened.”

“How can you possibly relegate Aston Villa? How Can you possibly relegate Partick Thistle who both have games in hand to take them out of the relegation zone.”

You can hear more from Ally McCoist on the Keys & Gray show, which is available on Youtube.

