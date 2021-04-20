Mason to manage Spurs until end of the season after Mourinho sacking

Ryan Mason has been handed the role of interim head coach at Tottenham until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's dismissal.

Spurs sacked Mourinho on Monday six days before the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, with their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Mason took first-team training after that move and will now lead the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The first game for Mason will see seventh-placed Tottenham host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mason will be assisted by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs, with Ledley King continuing as a first-team assistant and Michel Vorm as his goalkeeping coach.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy talked up the quality of the club's squad after Mason's appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.

"We have great belief in this squad of talented players," he said.

"We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season."

Tottenham are one of six English clubs who have announced their intention to join the controversial European Super League, a development that has overshadowed their decision to sack Mourinho.

Mason, 29, was a Spurs player for eight years after coming through the club's youth system.

He later joined Hull City but suffered a fractured skull in January 2017 that eventually forced him to retire, prompting his early move into coaching with Spurs in 2018.