Manchester United vs Newcastle - Preview

Manchester United and Newcastle United battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the season at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final. Both teams are looking to end lengthy trophyless streaks and something has to give at the home of English football on Sunday afternoon. As ever, you will be able to follow the match with beIN SPORTS.



Six years is a very long-time in football, and amazingly for Manchester United, it's the last time that the Red Devils have lifted a major trophy. Erik ten Hag is slowly getting Manchester United back to their perch at the top of English and European football and took a major step with their round of 32 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. Now, United will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup and push on for a first trophy in six seasons.



Manchester United have been on a sensational run form lately and have only suffered one defeat in their last 20 games in all competitions. Part of this has been spearheaded by Marcus Rashford, the English striker is having the season of his life at the moment and arguably is the most in-form attacker in Europe right now. Worryingly for Newcastle Rasford has registered 5 goals in five appearances in the League Cup this season.





It was a relative stress-free route to the cup final for United as they defeated Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest to make it to their first domestic cup final since the 2017-18 FA Cup. Whilst the Carabao Cup might not be the highest priority for fans but it serves as a vital stepping stone for Man United as looks to get back to the very top of the game.



In team news, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees while Anthony Martial will not be available with an ankle complaint. Antony and Harry Maguire picked up important minutes against Barcelona and could be pushing for a starting place. Marcus Rashford picked up a knock midweek but should be fighting fit for the game on Sunday.

Man United Predicted Team

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

As for Newcastle, expectations are high as they head to Wembley for the first time in 24 years. After a lucrative takeover, Newcastle have been quietly going about their business under the guidance of Eddie Howe. After an impressive start to the season, the Magpies has faultered in recent weeks but do still sit in a respectable fifth place in the Premier League standings.



The Carabao Cup final is a much-needed boost for a fan base that had suffered under the ownership of Mike Ashley. Now with the PIF at the helm, Newcastle is looking upwardly mobile thanks to the coaching of Eddie Howe and a selection of astute signings.



In Dan Burn, Newcastle have a local lad in their defensive rank who has made a major difference this season. Standing at 6.4 ft tall the big man scored in the quarter-final s against Leicester, which was his first goal for the club. The defender will have to be at his very best to keep out United and win a major trophy for Newcastle for the first time since 1955.





In team news, the buildup has been dominated by the absence of Nick Pope who will be suspended for the final after picking up a red card last weekend against Liverpool. With Martin Dubravka Cup-tied after playing for Manchester United on loan, it means that third-choice keeper Loris Karius will start at Wembley. It could prove to be a fascinating redemption arc for the German keeper who has not played for an English club since that night for Liverpool in Kyiv for the 2018 Champions League final.



Bruno Guimaraes will be back after serving a domestic suspension whilst Joelinton and Joe Willock are looking off to shake off injuries ahead of the big game on Sunday.



Newcastle United Predicted Team



Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin



It promises to be a fascinating clash at Wembley as Manchester United takes on Newcatle United. Watch the drama unfold on beIN SPORTS.