Manchester City Women appoint Taylor as new coach

Manchester City Women have appointed former Wales international Gareth Taylor as their new head coach.

Taylor, 47, has signed a three-year deal to replace Nick Cushing, who left to join the coaching staff to join affiliate club New York City in February after six years in the role.

New boss Taylor has been in charge of Manchester City's under-18 team for three years, winning two Premier League U18 Cups.

He represented Wales 15 times in a playing career that saw him play for City between 1998 and 2001, earning two promotions at a time when the men's team were in the lower leagues.

City confirmed Taylor will start his new role with immediate effect and that he will be assisted by Alan Mahon, who had been in temporary charge.

"I'm extremely excited about the challenge ahead with a very talented group of players and staff who have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years," Taylor said after Thursday's announcement.

"I'm really honoured to have been appointed to this role and I can’t wait to get started with our preparations for another thrilling and competitive WSL season in 2020-21."