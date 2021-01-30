Man City set new club record of 12 straight wins

Manchester City set a new club record of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions by beating Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday.

An early goal from Gabriel Jesus and a 12th Premier League clean sheet of the season helped Pep Guardiola's side to victory and a four-point lead at the top of the division.

The streak is the longest winning run by a Premier League side since Arsenal racked up 12 in a row between August and October 2007.

It also secured a new milestone for a team whose recent recovery has revived a campaign that started in mixed fashion.

City sat in sixth place, five points off the summit after drawing at home to West Brom prior to their sensational winning run getting under way.

However, they are now not only top of the pile in the league, but also into the EFL Cup final and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

In fact, City's nine wins in all competitions in January is the most achieved by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888.