Luis Suarez re-joins Nacional

Luis Suarez has officially re-joined his first club Nacional in his native Uruguay.

The 35-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, announced on Tuesday that an agreement was in place to return to Nacional.

That transfer officially went through on Wednesday, though the length of the contract was not disclosed by the South American club.

"I am proud to wear this shirt again," Suarez posted on Twitter. "Thank you for all your support. See you soon!"

Suarez made his professional debut for Nacional as an 18-year-old in 2005 before moving to Groningen the following season.

Uruguay's record scorer, who is expected to play in this year's World Cup, will hope to help Nacional reclaim the Primera Division title after arch-rivals Penarol lifted it last year.