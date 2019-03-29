Lozano 'dreams' of playing for Manchester United

Hirving Lozano would secure a dream move if a mooted transfer to Manchester United came off, according to the president of his former club Pachuca.

Lozano left Pachuca for PSV in 2017, going on to star in his maiden season in the Eredivisie, as well as impressing for Mexico at World Cup 2018.

The 23-year-old has continued that form into this season, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

United are among a host of major European clubs linked with making a move for Lozano, and Pachuca president Jesus Martinez has revealed the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the winger.

"What I can say and guarantee is that Hirving has had a Manchester United scout watching him since he was 16," Martinez told ESPN Deportes.

"They have his whole record. They have everything: videos, goals, behaviour, qualifications. They are one of the clubs with the best scouts and professionals in that area.

"My ultimate dream would be to see [Lozano] at United and Hector [Herrera] at Atletico Madrid. It would be my dream and theirs."