Low to continue as Germany head coach

Getty Images

Joachim Low will continue as Germany head coach after intense scrutiny over his future following the 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain.

Pressure on the World Cup-winning boss grew immeasurably following the Nations League humbling earlier this month and the German Football Association (DFB) said there would be a "timetable" to assess the "situation".

On Monday, the governing body reaffirmed its support for the 60-year-old to lay to rest any speculation his long tenure was about to come to an end.

