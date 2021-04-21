Liverpool owner John W Henry has issued a statement today addressing Liverpool Fans around the world. The statement comes following the decision to participate in the European Super League, which has since faced world wide back clash from football fans all around the world, calling for their owners to step down.

Henry has since apologized to the Liverpool fans and has also taken full responsibility for the decision to join the league.

Here is what John Henry had to say to his clubs fans:

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

Liverpool join the rest of the Premier League big six in withdrawing from the Super League, leaving only a few teams in the mix.