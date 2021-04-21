العربية
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologizes to Liverpool fans

AFP

Liverpool owner John W Henry has issued a statement today addressing  Liverpool Fans around the world. The statement comes following the decision to participate in the European Super League, which has since faced world wide back clash from football fans all around the world, calling for their owners to step down. 

Henry has since apologized to the Liverpool fans and has also taken full responsibility for the decision to join the league. 

Here is what John Henry had to say to his clubs fans: 

 

Liverpool join the rest of the Premier League big six in withdrawing from the Super League, leaving only a few teams in the mix. 

