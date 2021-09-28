Liverpool and England great Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Liverpool legend and former England international Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83.

Hunt won the World Cup with England in 1966, playing in all six matches and scoring three times as he managed 34 caps for the Three Lions between 1962 and 1969.

He also spent 11 and a half years at Liverpool, where he scored 285 goals in 492 games, collecting two English top-flight titles and an FA Cup as he formed a fearsome partnership with Ian St John under the management of Bill Shankly.

His overall goal tally for the Reds stood as a club record until Ian Rush surpassed the haul in 1992, while no player has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool than Hunt's 244.

Liverpool sat in the second tier when Hunt joined in 1959, but his 41 goals in 42 matches fired them to the title in 1962 and he was the leading scorer for eight seasons in a row as he became a fan favourite at Anfield.

In a club statement on Tuesday, Liverpool expressed their condolences: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Jurgen Klopp penned his thoughts on Hunt’s passing on the club’s website: "It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family. Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.

"Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.

"To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today.

"Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.

"I am told the Kop christened him 'Sir Roger' for all his achievements. A goalscorer who never stopped working to help his teammates; I believe he would have fit in well within our current team."