On the topic of bizarre free transfers from Arsenal, here's another one! The high-flying Gunners have reportedly agreed to let Hector Bellerin join Barcelona.
Here it is, the 'here we go!'. Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso is all but official in a move suited for both clubs. Decent bit of business from Barcelona considering they acquired the Gabon international on a rather bizarre free transfer from Arsenal back in January.
After a promising start on their return to the Premier League, Marco Silva's Fulham are looking to further improve the squad. Talented PSG left-back Laywin Kurzawa looks set to move on loan to the Cottagers to provide competition for Antonee Robinson.
After failing to sign Cody Gakpo, Leeds have turned their attention to Bamba Dieng from Marseille, as reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein. Dan James is expected to depart for Fulham once all the necessary Dieng details have been confirmed.
Nottingham Forest have made another signing! The Tricky Trees have gone all out during the summer transfer window and have nearly made enough transfers to fill two starting XI's after recruiting 19 players...
#BolyIsARed 🔴 pic.twitter.com/R8wCWWLDCC— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 1, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will soon return to London! The Gabonese striker is to be reunited with former manager Thomas Tuchel, whom he played under at Borussia Dortmund, with Marcos Alonso going the other way.
Leicester have their replacement for Wesley Fofana! Belgian Wout Faes joins Brendan Rodgers' side and Foxes supporters will be hoping he can make an immediate impact in defence following a poor start.
We’ve signed Wout Faes on a five-year contract from Reims! ✍️#WelcomeWout— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2022
There was a rare 'here we go!' from Fabrizio Romano that didn't materialise during the transfer window, as Newcastle instead opted for the club record signing of Alexander Isak. Joao Pedro clearly has suitors but appears to be key to Rob Edwards' plans following his big step up from Forest Green.
One player it appears Everton won't be signing during this window is Joao Pedro. He would not have been the first Brazilian to make the switch to the Toffees, however the Hornets are keen to keep hold of their man and avoid a similar situation to the Richarlison deal.
A cheeky hint at a return to Everton perhaps...?
Arsenal are pushing for the signing of Douglas Luiz! It remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will part with one of their prized midfield assets, but Gerrard could be tempted as long as a suitable replacement can be acquired ahead of the deadline.
Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022
Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. pic.twitter.com/CQz4fxql6U
Martin Braithwaite is currently undergoing a medical at Espanyol. His contract with the Catalan giants is to be terminated later today.
Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022
Braithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. pic.twitter.com/d4k2y3Zzp4
He has been the subject of intense transfer speculation from a number of Premier League clubs, but Cody Gakpo appears to be staying put at PSV!
Over at Manchester City... Pep Guardiola's side have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund!
Man United have officially unveiled their new big money signing Antony! Here's a message from the Brazilian urging togetherness as he dons the shirt of "the biggest club in the world".
First up, let's check in with everyone's favourite transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano! Juventus' Arthur Melo looks to be on his way to Liverpool to bolster Jurgen Klopp's midfield options after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the Premier League season. Although that late slice of fortune against Newcastle will certainly have boosted confidence levels across the red half of Merseyside!
It's deadline day! Good morning and welcome to today's live blog ahead of the official close of the summer transfer window. Teams across Europe will be scrambling to complete those last minute transfers and loan deals... We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day!