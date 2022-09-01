On the topic of bizarre free transfers from Arsenal, here's another one! The high-flying Gunners have reportedly agreed to let Hector Bellerin join Barcelona.

🚨 Arsenal have agreed to let Hector Bellerin join Barcelona. Free transfer - not a contract termination. 27yo awaiting permission to travel for medical after agreeing terms with #FCBarcelona. Taking a pay cut & waiving any payments #AFC owe @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/1C8Fo3mUJl — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

Here it is, the 'here we go!'. Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso is all but official in a move suited for both clubs. Decent bit of business from Barcelona considering they acquired the Gabon international on a rather bizarre free transfer from Arsenal back in January.

🚨🚨 Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona. #DeadlineDay



More: Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option.



Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year deal. pic.twitter.com/nILbmEk8G8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

After a promising start on their return to the Premier League, Marco Silva's Fulham are looking to further improve the squad. Talented PSG left-back Laywin Kurzawa looks set to move on loan to the Cottagers to provide competition for Antonee Robinson.

Laywin Kurzawa is in London right now to sign contract and complete his move to Fulham. Loan from PSG confirmed. ⚪️⚫️✅ #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/eSgxVlVmKV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

After failing to sign Cody Gakpo, Leeds have turned their attention to Bamba Dieng from Marseille, as reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein. Dan James is expected to depart for Fulham once all the necessary Dieng details have been confirmed.

🚨 Bamba Dieng due to fly to Leeds soon after #LUFC struck agreement with Marseille to sign 22yo forward for ~€10m inc adds. Senegal int’l set to do medical & sign 4yr deal. Should allow Dan James to join Fulham on season-long loan @TheAthleticUK #OM #FFC https://t.co/JnDCAmadt6 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

Nottingham Forest have made another signing! The Tricky Trees have gone all out during the summer transfer window and have nearly made enough transfers to fill two starting XI's after recruiting 19 players...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will soon return to London! The Gabonese striker is to be reunited with former manager Thomas Tuchel, whom he played under at Borussia Dortmund, with Marcos Alonso going the other way.

🚨 Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang! €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça included — now finalizing details. 🔵 #CFC



Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved. pic.twitter.com/ehCYYpfcgF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Leicester have their replacement for Wesley Fofana! Belgian Wout Faes joins Brendan Rodgers' side and Foxes supporters will be hoping he can make an immediate impact in defence following a poor start.

We’ve signed Wout Faes on a five-year contract from Reims! ✍️#WelcomeWout — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2022

There was a rare 'here we go!' from Fabrizio Romano that didn't materialise during the transfer window, as Newcastle instead opted for the club record signing of Alexander Isak. Joao Pedro clearly has suitors but appears to be key to Rob Edwards' plans following his big step up from Forest Green.

João Pedro to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Full agreement as Watford have now accepted final, official bid worth £25m fixed fee, £5m add-ons. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC



Deal will also include sell-on clause for 10%. Personal terms already, as been told contract will be until 2028. pic.twitter.com/MejBeGtHQO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

One player it appears Everton won't be signing during this window is Joao Pedro. He would not have been the first Brazilian to make the switch to the Toffees, however the Hornets are keen to keep hold of their man and avoid a similar situation to the Richarlison deal.

Everton submitted a formal bid on Wednesday for João Pedro: £25m plus £5m add-ons. Watford have rejected and have no intention to let him go. 🚨🔵 #EFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/l2rY9eNJND — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Arsenal are pushing for the signing of Douglas Luiz! It remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will part with one of their prized midfield assets, but Gerrard could be tempted as long as a suitable replacement can be acquired ahead of the deadline.

Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC #DeadlineDay



Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. pic.twitter.com/CQz4fxql6U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Martin Braithwaite is currently undergoing a medical at Espanyol. His contract with the Catalan giants is to be terminated later today.

Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay



Braithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. pic.twitter.com/d4k2y3Zzp4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

He has been the subject of intense transfer speculation from a number of Premier League clubs, but Cody Gakpo appears to be staying put at PSV!

Cody Gakpo will stay at PSV. 🚨⚪️ #DeadlineDay



Leeds agreed with player and offered more than Southampton but PSV rejected — and Van Gaal suggested player to stay until World Cup.



Been told Leeds are determined to try again in January. pic.twitter.com/Lm9YlbVAJv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Over at Manchester City... Pep Guardiola's side have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund!

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️



Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

Man United have officially unveiled their new big money signing Antony! Here's a message from the Brazilian urging togetherness as he dons the shirt of "the biggest club in the world".

First up, let's check in with everyone's favourite transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano! Juventus' Arthur Melo looks to be on his way to Liverpool to bolster Jurgen Klopp's midfield options after an uncharacteristically sluggish start to the Premier League season. Although that late slice of fortune against Newcastle will certainly have boosted confidence levels across the red half of Merseyside!

Here’s Arthur Melo traveling to UK right now in order to complete his move to Liverpool on loan. 🚨🔴🛩 #LFC #DeadlineDay@romeoagresti ⤵️🎥 pic.twitter.com/92aB2yJxQ2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

It's deadline day! Good morning and welcome to today's live blog ahead of the official close of the summer transfer window. Teams across Europe will be scrambling to complete those last minute transfers and loan deals... We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day!