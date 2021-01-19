Lionel Messi handed a two match ban after sending off against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been served with a two match ban following his red card against Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Messi was sent off for the first time ever as a Barcelona player, after throwing an arm at Asier Villalibr in frustration to his sides 3-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. The Argentinian legend had never been sent off for the Blaugranas previously.

Barcelona will have to face UE Cornella in the Copa Del Rey, as well as Elche in LaLiga without their captain and star man.