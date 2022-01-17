Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich's record-setting striker, retained FIFA's top men's player title Monday at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony, partially erasing his disappointment at losing the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi.
The 33-year-old Polish striker, who set a Bundesliga goal record last season, won the trophy for the second time, edging Argentine Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas completed an awards double when she followed her Ballon d'Or victory in November by being named FIFA's best female player of 2021 on Monday.
The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona when she led the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with FIFA's Special award after becoming the all-time top scorer in men's international football.
Other awards collected on the night include:
- The FIFA Fifpro Men's World XI: Donnarumma; Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi
- The FIFA Fifpro Women's World XI: Chistiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendy Renard, Mille Bright, Magdalena Erikkson; Estafania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea; Vivianne Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan
- FIFA Fan Award - Denmark and Finland Fans
- The Best FIFA Men's Coach - Thomas Tuchel
- The FIFA Best Women's Coach - Emma Hayes
- FIFA Fair Play Award - Denmark National Team and Staff
- Puskas Award - Erik Lamela
- The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy
- The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper - Christiane Endler
- FIFA Best Special Award - Christine Sinclair