Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich's record-setting striker, retained FIFA's top men's player title Monday at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony, partially erasing his disappointment at losing the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old Polish striker, who set a Bundesliga goal record last season, won the trophy for the second time, edging Argentine Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

🏆 A delighted Robert Lewandowski is presented with The Best FIFA Men's Player award!#TheBest pic.twitter.com/tME8R134zL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas completed an awards double when she followed her Ballon d'Or victory in November by being named FIFA's best female player of 2021 on Monday.

The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona when she led the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with FIFA's Special award after becoming the all-time top scorer in men's international football.

🔝 1⃣1⃣5⃣ international goals and counting...



Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with FIFA's Special award after becoming the all-time top scorer in men's international football 🇵🇹#TheBest pic.twitter.com/AOzbmRU1ix — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

Other awards collected on the night include:

The FIFA Fifpro Men's World XI: Donnarumma; Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi

1⃣1⃣ Introducing the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI for 2021 💫



That front line 😅#TheBest pic.twitter.com/qFpBtxtTDh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

The FIFA Fifpro Women's World XI: Chistiane Endler; Lucy Bronze, Wendy Renard, Mille Bright, Magdalena Erikkson; Estafania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea; Vivianne Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan

1⃣1⃣ Introducing your FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI 💫#TheBest pic.twitter.com/1szoCcDemK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

FIFA Fan Award - Denmark and Finland Fans

🙌 The FIFA Fan award goes to the Denmark and Finland fans 🇩🇰🤝🇫🇮#TheBest pic.twitter.com/nRPlakJIzQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Men's Coach - Thomas Tuchel

🏆 Arsène Wenger presents @ChelseaFC manager Thomas Tuchel with the FIFA Best Men's Coach award!#TheBest pic.twitter.com/2k3H2UPmZ1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

The FIFA Best Women's Coach - Emma Hayes

🔝 The Best FIFA Women's Coach is awarded to...



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emma Hayes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#TheBest pic.twitter.com/PgStl6rr37 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

FIFA Fair Play Award - Denmark National Team and Staff

🤝 The FIFA Fair Play award is given to none other than the Danish national team/Danish medical team and staff 🇩🇰#TheBest pic.twitter.com/goA6LPRVyw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

Puskas Award - Erik Lamela

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

🧤 The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award goes to...



🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy 🇸🇳#TheBest pic.twitter.com/fHEDxZz0qJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper - Christiane Endler

🧤 The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award winner...



🇨🇱 Christiane Endler 🇨🇱#TheBest pic.twitter.com/ZkCzTQEhZW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 17, 2022

FIFA Best Special Award - Christine Sinclair