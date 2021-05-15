Lewandowski equals Muller record with 40th Bundesliga goal

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski matched Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season on Saturday.

Muller, another Bayern legend, netted 40 times across the 1971-72 campaign.

However, his record now looks set to tumble after Lewandowski equalled his haul with a game to play, converting a penalty to open the scoring in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg.

The Poland international revealed a t-shirt reading "4EVER GERD" with a picture of Muller on it, while his celebrations included receiving a guard of honour from Bayern players and staff by the visiting dugout as he hailed the historic goal, which arrived in the 26th minute.

Lewandowski might have then moved ahead of Muller on Saturday, too, but passed up a pair of late opportunities, first denied by Freiburg's Mark Flekken and then somehow scuffing a second effort straight at the goalkeeper from close to the goal line.

His final opportunity to set a new outright benchmark will come as Bayern conclude their season in Munich against Augsburg next Saturday.

Lewandowski's 40 goals this season have come across 28 games. Five of them have been with his head, with 31 on his right foot and four from his left.

A penalty box specialist, Lewandowski has netted 37 times from inside the area, while eight of his strikes have come from the penalty spot.

Having netted 40 times from 126 shots, the former Borussia Dortmund man has an outstanding shot conversion rate of 31.75 per cent.

With seven assists, Lewandowski leads all players in Europe's 'top five' leagues in 2020-21 with 47 goal involvements, clear of Lionel Messi's 38 for Barcelona in second place.