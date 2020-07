Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels Manchester City getting their Champions League ban overturned on Monday was not a good day for football.



"I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest," he told reporters ahead of his side's match against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources."