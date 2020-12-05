Juventus 2-1 Torino: Champions leave it late to win Turin derby

Juventus scored twice inside the final 13 minutes to secure a scarcely deserved 2-1 win over Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday.

Andrea Pirlo's men cruised past Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, but they were badly off the pace against a Torino side who had only won once in Serie A prior to their visit to the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors took a ninth-minute lead through Nicolas Nkoulou's first goal of the season and comfortably held Juve at bay for much of the match.

Champions Juve maintained their unbeaten start to the season, though, thanks to headed goals in the 77th and 89th minutes from Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci respectively.