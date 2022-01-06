Napoli were on Thursday held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus which left them lagging behind in the Serie A title race, on a day in which the dominant topic was the coronavirus cloud hanging over the league.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for Napoli, who performed well in an open game at the Allianz Stadium in Turin but were pegged back eight minutes after half-time when Federico Chiesa's deflected shot squirmed past David Ospina.

Both players had chances to win the match well saved by Ospina and Juve stopper Wojciech Szczesny but an intense contest eventually petered out into a draw.

Napoli lag six points behind leaders and reigning champions Inter Milan, whose early match at Bologna was the first of four not to take place after their hosts were banned from playing by local health authorities to keep a Covid cluster at the club under control.

Napoli were missing a series of key players to the Africa Cup of Nations and Covid-19, such as star striker Victor Osimhen and defensive lynchpin Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as their coach Luciano Spalletti.

Juve meanwhile missed the chance to put pressure on fourth-placed Atalanta in the Champions League race, as they sit three points back in fifth having played a game more after the Bergamo outfit's match with Torino was also shelved.