Joan Laporta is set to make a return as Barcelona president after reportedly winning the presidential elections this evening.

Laporta was the president of Barcelona previously between 2003 and 2010, which saw Barcelona win the Champions League twice along with star signings such as Ronaldinho, Henry and the development of Lionel Messi.

This time Laporta will face a tough task ahead of him as he prepares for his second spell in charge of the side, and his first order of business will be to see Barcelona look to overturn a 4-0 deficit against PSG in the Champions League round of sixteen.