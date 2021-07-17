العربية
English
Euro 2020
Football

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup

Costa Rica and Jamaica continued winning ways in Group C

AFP

Junior Flemmings notched the winning goal as Jamaica came from behind to beat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Guadeloupe took the lead after just four minutes at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, when Dimitri Ramothe's blast deflected off Jamaica defender Amari'i Bell and snuck past goalkeeper Andre Blake at the near post for an own goal.

The Reggae Boyz would find their leveller within 10 minutes, however, when Philadelphia Union striker Cory Burke hit a perfectly placed shot from the top of the area that handcuffed Guadeloupe goalkeeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien.

Flemmings snapped the deadlock in the 87th minute, making a brilliant individual effort by outsmarting several defenders and firing a shot through Thuram-Ulien's legs.

The group's other game also ended in a comeback 2-1 win, in this case for Costa Rica over Suriname.

Gleofilo Vlijter opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with Suriname's first ever Gold Cup goal.

But Costa Rica stormed back, scoring two goals in two minutes to take the lead.
In the 58th minute, Joel Campbell equalized with a powerful header and, just a minute later, captain Celso Borges netted after Suriname goalkeeper Warner Hahn lost control of the ball.

football Jamaica Costa Rica 2021 Gold Cup
Previous Pochettino: Preparation key to make sure 'last sea
Read
Pochettino: Preparation key to make sure 'last season never happens again'
Next African Super League Officially Approved.
Read
African Super League Officially Approved.

Latest Stories

>