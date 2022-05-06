Inter reclaim top spot after comeback win over Empoli

Inter moved one point ahead of rivals AC Milan and have a superior goal difference but have played a game more.

AC Milan will go back on top with two rounds to go if they win at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

"The team showed character. We're here," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi on DAZN.

"This comeback victory against a very well organised opponent gives me great confidence."

Empoli, who are in 14th, dominated the first half-hour with Andrea Pinamonti, who is on loan from Inter, putting the visitors ahead after just five minutes.

Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani added a second after 28 minutes.

Inter were level by halftime with Empoli captain Simone Romagnoli putting through his own net five minutes before the break and Martinez grabbing his first just before the whistle.

The Argentine was on target again in the 64th minute with his 19th goal of the season before former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez added a fourth in the dying seconds.

Domenico Criscito gained redemption by breathing new life into Genoa's Serie A survival bid with a late penalty winner to secure a 2-1 success over Juventus.