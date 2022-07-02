Inter Milan complete Mkhitaryan signing

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal man becomes the first Armenian to represent Inter in the club's history.

The Armenian has played in his home country, Ukraine, Germany, England and most recently Italy, spending three campaigns at Roma, making 116 appearances, scoring 29 goals and signing off with the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Mkhitaryan's arrival follows two high-profile additions in the form of Romelu Lukaku and Andre Onana as Inter look to reclaim their Serie A crown after narrowly losing out to city rivals AC Milan.

The Armenian will add depth to Inter's midfield with Arturo Vidal and Matias Vecino expected to leave the club.