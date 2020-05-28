In-demand Haaland will move to Premier League but 'it might take him some time'

Erling Haaland will end up in the Premier League but the Borussia Dortmund striker is unlikely to rush a move to England, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Fjortoft, who won 71 caps for Norway in his playing career as well as spending time in the Premier League with Middlesbrough and Barnsley, has been hugely impressed by his compatriot.

Haaland and his management team have chosen their transfer-market moves with careful planning, a trend that should continue even if English clubs come calling for him again.

Manchester United were in the hunt for the Norway international's signature before he moved to Dortmund from Salzburg in a €20million January move.

The 19-year-old has gone on to score 13 goals in 14 games across all competitions for BVB and Fjortoft thinks the speed of his rise this season may have taken him by surprise.

"What I've been impressed by from Erling and the team around is they have chosen the places where he can develop as a player," Fjortoft said to Sky Sports.

"He went from Molde – where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was his manager, so you can imagine how hard it was for Manchester United not to get him when he moved to Dortmund – to Red Bull Salzburg.

"They chose to go to Salzburg because it is a great arena for a young kid, not going to Juventus when they had a fantastic offer from them at the time.

"And this time he went to Dortmund, which is the right place for him to be now.

"Do I think he will play in the Premier League in the future? Absolutely, I think he will go to the Premier League eventually, but where he will end up, I am not sure.

"It might take him some time; I think it went quicker than he had thought in Salzburg, with success in the Champions League, but he is in a good place now.

"I can't see him moving in the short term, but in the long term yes, of course, he will end up in the Premier League, like all big players will eventually."