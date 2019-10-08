English
Ibrahimovic unveils shirtless 'Statue of Zlatan' in Malmo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped to unveil his own shirtless statue in his home town of Malmo on Tuesday.

The LA Galaxy star has been immortalised in a striking bronze monument near Malmo's stadium, where he began his professional career in 1999.

The 38-year-old posted a picture on Twitter showing him alongside the work and surrounded by crowds of fans, with the caption: "We are Zweden!!!"

The bronze Zlatan, standing on a plinth and said to measure nearly nine feet in height and close to half a ton in weight, was commissioned by Sweden's football authorities to honour their record goalscorer.

It depicts Ibrahimovic celebrating in recognisable style, with arms outstretched and shirt off - although his famous tattoos appear not to have been carved on the glistening torso.

Ibrahimovic hinted at the statue's creation back in December 2016, when he was still a Manchester United player.

The retired former Sweden international posted a photo on Instagram of the plaster cast of the work, writing: "When you come to New York you have the Statue of Liberty, when you come to Sweden you have the Statue of Zlatan."

Ibrahimovic is on a break ahead of the MLS playoffs, having scored 30 goals in 29 regular-season games in 2019 to help his team finish fifth in the Western Conference.

They face Minnesota United on October 20 at Allianz Field.

