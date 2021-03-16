Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championships. He was on Tuesday among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo as well as a friendly against Estonia.
The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championships. He was on Tuesday among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo as well as a friendly against Estonia.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe