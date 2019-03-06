'I think the contract is expired' – United boss Solskjaer unsure of Molde deal

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure whether his contract with Molde still stands as talk intensifies over a permanent appointment at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, with Eliteserien side Molde saying they merely "lent" the Norwegian to United until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old has emerged as the favourite to permanently replace Mourinho, having only lost one match during his time at the helm, while United remain unbeaten in the Premier League under Solskjaer.

And as Solskjaer enhances his chances of becoming full-time manager of United, the fan favourite does not know where he stands with Molde ahead of the club's Champions League last-16 return leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and I'm now under contract with Manchester United," Solskjaer told Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben.

"I think we need a new contract there [at Molde]."

Solskjaer's only defeat as United boss came against Tuesday's opponents PSG, who left Old Trafford with a 2-0 first-leg victory last month.

Last week, Solskjaer admitted he would find it "strange" if he was not United manager next term after featuring in promotional videos for 2019-20 season tickets.

Speaking prior to Saturday's dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton, Solskjaer said: "I've done a video shoot on season tickets so I'm pleading with them to get their season tickets!

"It will be strange to see myself in a video if I'm not here. It's not strange doing it, though. My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway - that will be strange.

"It's just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, [you do one] then suddenly you're not here anymore and you see your picture."

United are fourth in the Premier League, a point above Arsenal ahead of Sunday's trip to the Emirates Stadium.