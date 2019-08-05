Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 2: Lawrence stars as Rooney rumours mount

Tom Lawrence's well-taken double in the first half gave Derby County a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town – amid speculation new boss Phillip Cocu could sensationally be joined at Pride Park by Wayne Rooney.

Last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists hit the front midway through the first half at the John Smith's Stadium, when a woeful mix-up involving Tommy Elphick and goalkeeper Kamil Grabara saw Wales international Lawrence lift into an unguarded net from 25 yards.

Three minutes later Derby doubled their advantage, with Lawrence arrowing in a superb strike from the edge of the box to crown a crisp team move.

Huddersfield pulled a goal back when Karlan Grant converted a 30th-minute penalty and substitute Elias Kachunga passed up the best chance to avert a loss on their return to the second tier.

After the match, Cocu addressed the prospects of Rooney leaving DC Untied and returning to English football as a player-coach at Derby, neglecting to deny the rumour.

"At the moment I cannot say anything," he told Sky Sports. "We are working on completing the team. We said it was not complete yet, it's true.

"We are working to get the team done and we cannot say anything about names before things are done.

"We have a lot of players we think could be an asset for the team. You always try to get the best you can with the resources we have available at the club.

"We have a few more days and hopefully soon I can tell you something more."