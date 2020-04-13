How Fandom Has Changed During COVID-19

Joel Richards

Contrary to the Bill Shankly quote, we all know that football has, and never will be more important than life and death.

"It's a joke. We shouldn't even be talking about football"



West Brom manager Slaven Bilic, whose side are currently second in the English Championship, tells @beINSPORTS that the priority right now should be stopping the coronavirus and saving lives.



https://t.co/fo5gvFTxl3

Whilst the world is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sense of perspective has perhaps taken hold where once it may not have. For as much as we all love football, and miss the rigours of the weekly agony and ecstasy at our team’s fortunes, they will forever pale into insignificance as far as life is concerned.

That doesn’t mean football fans should be chastised for lamenting the loss of a beloved weekly pastime. After all, it’s a passion that is shared with friends, loved ones and even work colleagues as endless conversations and debates regularly take hold.

In what has been a difficult period for all, football clubs around the world have been tasked with trying to keep their fans entertained with the lack of any real action.

There have been re-runs of classic matches, endless goal montages and the odd quiz or two to pass the time and relive glorious moments. But in a bid to turn a negative into a positive, some of the best content has come from those who have allowed fans a sneak peek into how their players are keeping busy, with Liverpool’s yoga sessions a particular highlight:

A little something to brighten up your Saturday



Sadio's birthday singalong

Klopp: "Naby lad"

More new-look hairstyles #StayHome this weekend and make sure to keep in touch with family and friends

Where once they entertained huge crowds, footballers have been left to finding new ways to showcase their talents. There have been keepy-up challenges with toilet roll, and even the odd bit of magic as shown below by Alisson Becker in a bid to keep spirits high:

Now you see him, now you don't...



It's not just on the football pitch where @Alissonbecker likes to do his magic

Things you love to see:



1) this video



🎥 Taocixiansheng / Instagram 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/I5XegeRffi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 10, 2020

Bac of the net!



We absolutely love this from former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna



🎥@Sagnaofficial / Twitter pic.twitter.com/72RkSBKwjA — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 6, 2020

Granted, this can only go so far to alleviate the absence of live-action. The unknown of when football can return means we may have to settle for famous goal re-creations and video call interviews with our favourite players for some time to come.

There’s also the strong possibility that when it’s safe to resume, matches will initially be played behind closed doors which will no doubt take the shine off what we know and love football to be.

