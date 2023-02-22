Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

They join England, Denmark and China in Group D of the World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Haiti, ranked 55th in the world, will face European champions England in their opening match in Brisbane on July 22.

Teenage midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who plays for French club Stade de Reims, gave Haiti the lead just before half time in Auckland.

There was drama in the closing stages.

Haiti had a penalty saved with 90 minutes approaching when captain Nerilia Mondesir saw her weak penalty palmed away.

However, the 19-year-old Dumornay doubled Haiti's lead when she calmly slotted past Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler in added time.

Substitute Maria Jose Rojas scored a consolation for Chile at the death.

The match was the first of three finals at the play-off tournament to decide the final spots at the World Cup.

Portugal play Cameroon later Wednesday in Hamilton.

The winners will join reigning world champions the United States, 2019 finalists Netherlands and Vietnam in Group E at the World Cup.

The last qualifying spot will be decided Thursday when Paraguay face Panama. The winners will meet France, Jamaica and Brazil in Group F.

