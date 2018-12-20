Greek Super League suspended as referees go on strike

The Greek Super League has suspended all matches this weeked following a decision by the country's referees to go on strike in response to an attack on their colleague Thanasis Tzilos.

Referee Tzilos was assaulted close to his home on Wednesday and is reported to have required stitches to head and leg injuries following the incident.

A Referees' Association statement quoted by the BBC read: "As a sign of sympathy we will refrain from our activities until further notice."

The league confirmed that, as a result, the 15th round of fixtures - scheduled for this weekend - will now be played at a later date.

A winter break means teams are not due back in action until January 12, before which a meeting will be held between the Greek Football Federation, the league and referees' representatives to discuss the safety of officials.