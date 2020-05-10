Great Games - Brazil 1 Germany 7

Aarran Summers



“I just wanted to give some happiness to my people. To my people, who suffer so much already. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it. I’m sorry, everyone. Sorry to all Brazilians.” – David Luiz



If there was anyone who wanted the turn the clock back two hours, it was David Luiz. Two hours ago, it was David Luiz who sang the Brazilian national anthem as a man possessed. No hand on heart this time, it was a hand firmly gripped on the shirt of Neymar.

He was not dead; only injured. While many looked on with humour, this was a Brazilian tragedy. Neymar out of the tournament and Thiago Silva suspended for a massive contest.



It was a World Cup semi-final in Brazil’s back yard. The humble surroundings of Belo Horizonte the venue for a game that everyone was desperate to watch. Germany began as favourites, partly due to the absence of Brazil’s two key players, but there were concerns for the host nation. Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side had not exactly bulldozed their way through to the last four as many of them had expected.



Neymar’s absence was announced well before the semi-final, but there was an air of déjà vu for those acutely aware of Brazilian football. In 1998, Ronaldo’s seizure caused great concern to the Brazil team, as it should, on the day of the World Cup Final.

Confusion reigned as to whether the greatest player in the world at the time would feature or not. Brazil crumbled with its star on the pitch. In 2014, Brazil crumbled without their man on the pitch.



Both teams attacked from the off. Marcelo had a first shot that travelled wide in the third minute. Eight minutes later, disaster struck. Thomas Muller escaped Luiz and opened the scoring. Deathly silence befell Estadio Mineiro. Marcelo could have immediately equalised had it not have been for a great last-ditch tackle from Germany’s captain, Phillip Lahm. Germany then went on the offensive, and Miroslav Klose added his name to the World Cup record books. His scored his 16th goal at the finals, passing Ronaldo as the all-time top scorer. Germany was 2-0 up.



Klose’s goal started a six-minute slaughtering of the host nation that reduced Brazilian kids in the stands to wail into their drink containers and the rest of the world to either cheer passionately if you are German. In contrast, the others watch on in profound disbelief. Toni Kroos made it three-nil a minute after Klose’s strike. Two minutes later, he scored his second to make it four-nil. Kroos was now on an incredible hat-trick when sixty-nine seconds before he was only slotting in his first. Sami Khedira made it five-nil just three minutes later. All of Germany’s first-half goals arrived within the first half-hour.

⏩Fast forward 1⃣3⃣ years and Miroslav Klose had become 🇩🇪@DFB_Team_EN's all-time leading scorer 👏



He also established himself as the top marksman in #WorldCup history, claiming the record with this goal vs the hosts at Brazil 2014 🇧🇷🏆pic.twitter.com/ogCoRtCBcP — FIFAWorldCup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2020

Scolari clambered into his dugout, partially situated underground. Germany already their hands and feet in the final, it was now a question of how many. Brazil did well not to concede again until half-time.



Brazil improved slightly after half-time with Oscar going close. Fred and Paulinho, the latter who had come on for Fernandinho, also tested Germany’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. Germany would soon break Brazil’s resolve again, and it was no longer high fives for the Germans, but more hit for six for Brazilians.

Andre Schurrle added his first goal, and ten minutes later, added his second and Germany’s seventh. Even the Brazilian fans inside the stadium applauded Schurrle’s efforts, but it immediately returned to silence.

When Oscar scored a late consolation for Brazil, a small ripple of celebration followed, but Neuer was furious. Germany had switched off momentarily and saved Brazil from an unwanted record.

The seven-one defeat equalled Brazil’s worst-ever loss which was a six-nil defeat to Uruguay in 1920. The hammering also ended a run of 62 competitive unbeaten matches at home.





When the players’ mixed at full time there was a terrible feeling of anger and resentment. Brazil had been humiliated, in their back yard. Julio Cesar had more time collecting the ball from the next of his net than making saves.

Fred had twenty minutes of hell - no tackles, crosses, runs or interceptions. While David Luiz cut an almost dejected figure on the half-way line, as he prayed for forgiveness to the supporters jeering him as he walked towards the tunnel, this would be the start of making up time.

Unfortunately for Brazil, they lost to the Netherlands in the bronze play-off match by three goals to nil. Not as much as Germany, but enough to see Scolari quit his job.



Brazil began the World Cup with full of promise. They finished it in humiliation. No one dares now to talk about the demoralising loss to Germany. It affected a nation greatly. It took four years for Brazil to play Germany again. Ahead of the friendly, the Brazil coach, Tite, labelled the defeat four years earlier as a “ghost”. Brazil won that game one-nil in Berlin courtesy of Gabriel Jesus.

It did not change anything. Old wounds will take years to heal. Like England’s famous defeat to the United States in the 1950 FIFA World Cup, youngsters of today still discuss the game that once shocked their grandparents and great-grandparents. No one will forget. Brazil will not and nor will Germany. For us outsiders - you will never see anything of the like again.