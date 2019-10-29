Gotze could play in Dortmund's cup clash despite forearm fracture

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has suffered a forearm fracture but could still feature in the DFB-Pokal second-round game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund revealed the diagnosis following the attacking midfielder's withdrawal in the second half of the Bundesliga draw with bitter rivals Schalke on Saturday.

Gotze was sent for scans, which confirmed the fracture and an additional wrist injury.

Despite the dual issues, the 27-year-old remains in contention for Wednesday's cup game at Signal Iduna Park.

"The club's medical staff have confirmed that Mario Gotze suffered a hairline fracture in his forearm and a ligament strain in his wrist during Saturday's derby," read a Dortmund statement.

"Gotze may nonetheless be able to make an appearance in the DFB-Pokal match against Borussia Monchengladbach tomorrow evening."

Dortmund reached the competition's second round with a 2-0 win over Uerdingen in August but have struggled for form in recent weeks.

The Schalke stalemate followed a Champions League loss to Inter and left Lucien Favre's men with two wins from their past eight matches in all competitions.