Goals in Minsk-BATE, Energetyk to be blunted? - what to expect from the Belarus Premier League

Most of the world may be dealing with concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but the Belarus Premier League is rumbling on this weekend.

All 16 teams will be in action for the fourth round of fixtures, which will be spread across four days to provide deprived sports fans across the globe with entertainment.

However, with president Alexander Lukashenko refusing to implement a nationwide lockdown, local supporters have been increasingly staying away from stadiums.

Dinamo Brest consequently stuck photos of people onto mannequins and placed them in the stands to make up for lost numbers during their Belarusian Cup semi-final against Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Wednesday.

For now you can still watch from home, though, so we take a look at the best statistics from this weekend's action courtesy of Opta.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Neman Grodno v Belshina

- No team has conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Neman Grodno (1), while no side has scored fewer than Belshina (1).

- Belshina are the only side in the Premier League without a point this season, losing all three matches so far

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Slutsk v Vitebsk

- Slutsk have scored exactly three goals in three of their past five league matches, including both of their wins this season (3-1 against Slavia Mozyr and 3-2 versus Isloch Minsk).

- Vitebsk have lost 10 of their previous 15 away league matches, failing to score in all 10 – however, in the five they have found the net they have won.

Torpedo Zhodino v Energetyk-BGU

- Torpedo have kept clean sheets in 20 of their last 32 home league matches, conceding just 19 goals in those matches (0.6 per game).

- Energetyk are the only Premier League team with a 100 per cent record this season, winning all three matches. They have won eight of their past 11 league games (D2 L1), scoring 28 goals at an average of 2.5 per game.

Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk

- Gorodeya have conceded 15 goals in their past 10 home league matches (1.5 per game), letting in just six in their 10 such games before this run (0.6 per game).

- Dinamo have lost their last three away Premier League games, conceding 10 goals across those defeats (3.3 per game).

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Minsk v BATE

- Minsk's three league games this season have seen 11 goals (six scored, 5 conceded), more than any other Premier League club.

- BATE have scored in each of their past 21 Premier League matches, netting exactly one goal in each of their previous three games (W1 L2).

Smolevichy-STI v Shakhtyor Soligorsk

- Smolevichy have failed to score in two of their three league games this season and have not scored more than once in a Premier League match since July 2018, converting nine times in 17 games since (0.5 per game).

- Since the start of last season, Shakhtyor have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other team (18), including two this season.

Dinamo Brest v Isloch Minsk

- Dinamo have won their previous three home league matches against Isloch, netting 12 goals across those wins.

- Isloch are without a clean sheet in their past 15 away Premier League games, conceding 27 goals (1.8 per game).

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Slavia Mozyr v Rukh Brest

- Slavia have won five of their past seven Premier League matches (L2) - they had won just two of their previous 16 games before this (W2 D6 L8).

- All three of Rukh's league games this season have ended 1-0 (W1 L2), with no side's games seeing fewer goals than them so far this season (3).