Goal king Haaland heads to Qatar, Dortmund chief Zorc confirms

Erling Haaland is undergoing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in Qatar, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed.

Haaland was left out of Dortmund's squad for their Champions League encounter with Lazio on December 2, with the club subsequently revealing the Norway sensation had suffered a hamstring injury in training.

His absence was felt as Dortmund were held to 1-1 draws by both Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt, though Lucien Favre's side did then beat Zenit to finish top of their Champions League group.

Favre put Haaland's injury down to an accumulation of games, with the 20-year-old having featured 14 times for Dortmund prior to his injury.

Zorc has now confirmed the striker is recovering in Qatar after requesting permission to travel.

"He is surrounded by experts, it was his wish. He is in contact with us," Zorc told reporters.

"That's why we agreed in the end. The first progress has already been made. He also adheres to the [coronavirus] hygiene rules there."

Haaland has already scored 17 times for Dortmund in all competitions this term, with 10 of those goals coming in the Bundesliga.

From just eight league appearances, the former Salzburg prodigy – who switched Austria for Germany last December despite interest from Manchester United – has also provided two assists. He averages a goal every 65 minutes and six seconds in this season's competition.

All of Haaland's Bundesliga strikes this season have come from inside the box, nine with his left foot and one with his right.

From 13 'big chances', as defined by Opta, Haaland has scored eight times for a conversion rate of 61.54 per cent – the best of Bundesliga players to have been presented with more than 10 such opportunities this term.