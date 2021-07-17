Giroud Completes Move to AC Milan

AC Milan has formally announced the signing of French international striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.
Giroud, 34 has signed a two year deal with the Rossoneri and has been handed the number nine shirt. AC Milan will be hoping that the former Arsenal and Montpellier attacker can hit the ground running in Italy, as they look to battle it out with city rivals Inter for the Serie A title.
