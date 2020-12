Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73. The French coach also enjoyed spells with PSG, Lyon and Aston Villa.

Houllier spent six years at Anfield, initially coming in as joint manager with Roy Evans. The former Les Bleus manager won six major honours with the Merseyside. club, including the treble of the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup during the 2000-01 season.



More to follow.