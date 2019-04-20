Gattuso slams 'naive' AC Milan after Parma draw

Gennaro Gattuso described AC Milan as "lucky" and "naive" as he pulled no punches in his assessment of their 1-1 Serie A draw at Parma.

Bruno Alves scored an 87th-minute equaliser to cancel out Samu Castillejo's 69th-minute opener at the Ennio Tardini and leave Milan with just one win from their last six matches.

The result put a dent in Gattuso's hopes of guiding the club into next season's Champions League, with Roma able to move above them into fourth if they beat Inter later on Saturday.

"We played at a low pace in the first half and found few spaces," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

"We were lucky on the goal, and naive to give away the free-kick.

"We'll take this point. They are a physical team; when they defend, they do it with five. They had more anger than us."

It was a typically frank summing-up from Gattuso, although the former Italy international claims he struggles to make himself understood at times.

Across the course of a season in which Milan have flattered to deceive, Gattuso has cut a frustrated figure and his side's failure to hold on for a precious three points at Parma left him visibly irritated.

"Maybe you were wrong to say that I am a good coach," he said, responding to comments from reporters. "I am not good at making people understand certain things.

"I'm objective because I tell the truth. We knew the difficulties, but we expected to do more.

"We must look ahead."