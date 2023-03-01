French legend Just Fontaine passes away at the age of 89

Just Fontaine, the all-time top scorer in a single World Cup finals with 13 goals, has died aged 89.
Fontaine achieved the record in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.
