العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Football

French legend Just Fontaine passes away at the age of 89

The all-time top scorer in a single World Cup final Just Fontaine has died at the age of 89

reuters

Just Fontaine, the all-time top scorer in a single World Cup finals with 13 goals, has died aged 89.

Fontaine achieved the record in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

football
Previous Pogba returns as Juventus battle back to defeat To
Read
Pogba returns as Juventus battle back to defeat Torino
Next
-

Latest Stories

>