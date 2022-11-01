France's Kimpembe suffers Achilles 'discomfort' three weeks before World Cup

France defender Presnel Kimpembe has suffered an Achilles injury three weeks away from their first game at the World Cup, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday.

Kimpembe, 27, has already missed seven weeks of action this season due to a thigh issue.

Les Bleus start the defence of their title on November 22 against Australia in Al Wakrah.

"Following a knock, Presnel Kimpembe has discomfort in his right Achilles tendon and will remain for treatment at the training centre," PSG said in a statement.

Centre-back Kimpembe returned to action in last Tuesday's win over Champions League and will miss this week's trip to Juventus but the Parisians did not state the length of his unavailability.

Didier Deschamps' France squad for the tournament in Qatar will be named on November 9 and he is already without injured midfielder pair in Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.

Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane will not feature before the World Cup for club Manchester United due to a thigh problem but has not been ruled out of the competition.