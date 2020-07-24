Former Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure trained with League Two side Leyton Orient on Friday.

Photos of Toure wearing Orient training gear were posted on the London club's official social media account.

The Ivory Coast great, who won the Premier League three times with City and two LaLiga titles and the Champions League at Barcelona, is reportedly training with the team to get fit ahead of the new season.

After a stint at Olympiacos, Toure joined Chinese League One side Qingdao Huanghai last year and helped them earn promotion to the Super League.

Toure has been heavily linked with a move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and appeared in a campaign video alongside presidential candidate Luiz Roberto Leven Siano.

Leven Siano has claimed the 35-year-old signed a contract that will run from January 2021 until December 2022.