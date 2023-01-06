Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli dies: ex-club Sampdoria

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021 assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.



He made his name in eight seasons at Genoa-based Sampdoria, winning the Serie A title and European Cup Winners' Cup before joining Juventus in 1992 for a then world record 16.5 million euros.



He won the Champions League with Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996 and becoming player-manager in 1998.

