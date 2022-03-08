العربية
English
LaLiga
Football

Former Everton manager Gordon Lee dies aged 87

Former Everton manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Lee was in the hot seat at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, leading the team to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the English top-flight.

Lee, who also managed a number of other clubs including Blackburn and Newcastle, signed a number of high-profile players including Graeme Sharp and gave debuts to Kevin Ratcliffe, Kevin Richardson and Steve McMahon.

Retired Scotland international Sharp said on evertonfc.com: "I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club. He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

"Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life. I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family."

Former Everton captain Ratcliffe said: "Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity and I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

"He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one."

Everton
Previous Russia to appeal to sports court against World Cup
Read
Russia to appeal to sports court against World Cup ban
Next
>