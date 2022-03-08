Former Everton manager Gordon Lee dies aged 87

Lee was in the hot seat at Goodison Park from 1977 to 1981, leading the team to a League Cup final, two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the English top-flight.

Lee, who also managed a number of other clubs including Blackburn and Newcastle, signed a number of high-profile players including Graeme Sharp and gave debuts to Kevin Ratcliffe, Kevin Richardson and Steve McMahon.

Retired Scotland international Sharp said on evertonfc.com: "I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club. He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

"Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life. I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family."

Former Everton captain Ratcliffe said: "Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity and I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

"He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one."